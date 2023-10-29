3 dead, over 40 injured after two trains collide in Andhra Pradesh

Three passengers were killed and over 40 injured after a collision between two trains resulted in the derailment in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday.A passenger train, going from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada, collided with another train, Palasa Express, en route to Visakhapatnam. The collision led to the derailment of three coaches of the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train, according to railway officials.

"Bogies derailed after a train travelling along with passengers from Vizianagaram to Raigad hit a passenger train travelling on the same route from Visakapatnam to Palasa," East Central Railway CPRO said.Reacting to the accident, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy issued orders to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and the nearest districts of Vizianagaram to the scene. All kinds of arrangements in nearby hospitals need to be made to provide good medical care for the injured.