3 held for cheating people on pretext of facilitating admission to MBBS course 

New Delhi, Aug 23 Delhi Police have arrested three persons for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of facilitating admission into MBBS courses on concession by impersonating as dean/principal of reputed medical colleges, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sumanta Gupta (41), a resident of West Bengal; Asikur Rahman (31) and Dharmesh Kalita (33) -- residents of Assam.

According to the police, on July 25, a complaint was received at the Cyber Police Station in Rohini regarding an online cyber fraud.

The complainant, Vijay Dhankar, alleged that he obtained the mobile number of a person named 'Dr. R.B. Gupta', who was purportedly the Dean/Principal of Katihar Medical College in Bihar.

"The complainant contacted Gupta regarding the admission of his son into the MBBS program at Katihar Medical College. Gupta informed the complainant about a vacant seat from a dropout student and demanded Rs 5 lakh for admission formalities," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Guriqbal Singh Sidhu.

On July 24, the complainant deposited Rs 2,50,000 into a bank account provided by Gupta. Additionally, on July 25, the complainant deposited Rs 5,00,000 into the same account. "But after receiving the money, Gupta began to ignore the complainant's calls and messages, and ceased responding altogether," said the DCP.

During the investigation, the beneficiary bank account with Union Bank of India was discovered to be registered in the name of Asikur Rehman.

Upon analysing the bank statement, it was revealed that Rs. 1,40,000 was withdrawn through an ATM on July 24 and 25.

"On July 25, Rs 5 lakh were also credited to the beneficiary bank account. An amount of Rs 5,98,000 was withdrawn through two self-cheques, totaling Rs 3,48,000 and Rs. 2,50,000," the DCP said.

As the investigation proceeded, technical surveillance revealed that the suspects were active near Guwahati, Assam.

Additionally, with the help of CCTV footage from the Union Bank of the Adabari branch, the account holder, Asikur Rehman, was identified.

The police team apprehended Asikur Rehman in Kamrup, Assam, and subsequently arrested his associate, Dharmesh Kalita, in connection with the case.

"Further investigation, aided by technical surveillance and CDR analysis, led to the identification of the mastermind, Sumanta Gupta, in Siliguri, West Bengal,” said the DCP.

The police team conducted a raid at Sumanta Gupta's residence, but he was not found.

"After an extensive chase, the mastermind was eventually apprehended. On questioning, Asikur Rehman disclosed that Dharmesh Kalita had instructed him to receive the ill-gotten money in his bank account. Asikur Rehman received Rs 35,000 as a commission for allowing his bank account to be used for this purpose," said the DCP.

Kalita revealed that he arranged bank accounts for Sumanta Gupta, the mastermind, to receive cheated money on a commission basis.

Further questioning of Gupta revealed that he was a qualified MBBS doctor who had completed his medical studies at Sikkim Manipal University in 2005.

"Gupta had collaborated with a woman named Naghma Khan and they used to assist students in need of medical college admissions. Initially, they would take commissions for arranging donations for admissions," said the DCP.

"However, with the introduction of NEET, this avenue became challenging. Subsequently, they transitioned to deceiving people by posing as the Dean/Principal of reputable medical colleges and offering admissions to MBBS programmes on concessional seats," the official added.

