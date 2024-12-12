3 held for killing man in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 12 The Gurugram police have arrested three people for allegedly strangling to death a fellow employee with an electric wire at their rented accommodation in Khoh village of Gurugram, police said.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Pushpender, a native of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

The victim was working in a private firm located in IMT Manesar.

The accused were identified as Sarjan alias Ali, Ramanand alias Billu, and Ajit alias Binny, all residents of Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh.

The accused were also working in the same company and used to live in common accommodation, the police said.

According to the police, during the early hours of Wednesday, they received information regarding a person lying dead in Khoh village.

On receiving information about the deceased, the police team of Sector-7 IMT Manesar police station, Gurugram, reached the spot where a person was found lying dead on the floor in a room.

The police team got the spot inspected by the crime scene police, fingerprints, and Forensic Science Laboratory teams.

Meanwhile, the deceased's sister, who was present at the spot, told the police that her brother worked in a company located in Sector-3 IMT Manesar and was living on rent in Khoh village.

Three persons who were working in the same company also lived with her brother.

"My brother had told me several times on the phone that his roommates quarrel with him over small matters and threaten to kill him. On Wednesday, my younger brother informed me that Pushpender was lying dead in the room, and there were injury marks on his neck and head. His roommates killed him due to enmity with his brother," the victim's sister told the police.

Based on her complaint, the police filed a murder case against the suspects at the IMT Manesar police station.

Taking prompt action into the matter, the police nabbed the accused trio from near Power House IMT Manesar on Wednesday.

During police questioning, the accused disclosed that on the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday, all four men were consuming alcohol.

During this time, the accused trio had an altercation and abused the deceased, due to which Ramanand and Ajit caught the hands and feet of Pushpender, and Sarjan strangled him with an electric wire and killed him.

"The police team has recovered an electric wire used in the committing the murder from the possession of the accused. The accused have been in police custody for further investigation," said Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police spokesperson.

