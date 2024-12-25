3 held in Gurugram for robbery at gunpoint

Gurugram, Dec 25 A crime branch team of the Gurugram police have arrested three persons for allegedly looting people at gunpoint, police said.

According to the police on Tuesday, a crime branch team at Sohna received information through sources regarding three youths trying to rob passers-by at gunpoint on Garhi Murali Road at Bhondsi, Gurugram.

The police team acted promptly on the information and formed a special police team and reached the spot, where the three youths were caught with weapons.

The accused trio have been identified as Kuldeep, Muqarib alias Chuna and Ajuru, all residents of Rajasthan.

The police team recovered a pistol, a live cartridge, an iron rod, 11 bikes and a torch from the possession of the accused.

After the accused committed the crime, the police registered a case against them under the relevant sections at the Bhondsi police station in Gurugram and arrested the accused as per law in connection with the case.

During police questioning, the accused revealed that they had committed seven incidents of theft in Gurugram, three in Panipat and one in Rajasthan.

The bikes recovered from the possession of the accused were stolen in these cases.

"The accused will be produced before the court on Wednesday for further proceedings in the case. Further probe is underway," Sandeep Kumar, the Gurugram Police Spokesperson, said.

Apart from this, ahead of New Year celebrations, the Gurugram Traffic Police has made special preparations for smooth traffic operations in the city.

Traffic officials said special attention would be laid on the offence related to drinking and driving for which the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic, Virender Vij, has assigned the duties of traffic police officers to celebrate New Year safely and peacefully.

The DCP has issued guidelines to all the traffic police officers posted to perform their duties with extra vigilance during New Year celebrations.

--IANS

