3 held in Kolkata outskirts for gang-rape of IT professional at late night party

Kolkata, Oct 7 Three persons have been arrested at New Town in northern outskirts of Kolkata on Saturday afternoon on charges of raping an IT professional at a late-night party at a posh residential complex there on Friday night.

The victim has filed a complaint to the police claiming that she was invited to a party, where her drink was laced with some intoxicants and later she was gang-raped.

After escaping for the party she first reached her residence and then to the Technocity Police Station to report the incident. She filed a complaint against the three accused who were present at the party.

The arrested accused are colleagues of the victim. The victim woman has been sent for a medical test.

"Of the three persons arrested, two were residing at New Town while the third accused is a resident of Entally area in central Kolkata," an official said.

Besides interrogating the three accused, the police are also questioning people present at the party.

The accused will be produced at a lower court on Sunday, where the police custody of the accused will be sought, the official added.

