3 held with drugs worth Rs 4.50 Cr at Assam's Morigaon

The Assam Police on Friday arrested three persons and seized a huge quantity of drugs worth around Rs 4.50 crore from their possession in Morigaon district here.

The apprehended accused were identified as Basir Khan, Altaf Khan and Jahidul Ali.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Morigaon district, Suprotive Lal Baruah said, "We have apprehended three persons and seized two trucks and pick-up van. The seized trucks were coming from Manipur. Out of three apprehended persons two are from Manipur."

The police officer further said that the market value of seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 4.50 crore.

"Based on secret information, a team of Jagiroad police station in Morigaon district had checked two trucks and a pick-up van at a petrol pump at Jagiroad area on early morning of Friday. The police team recovered 43 soap cases containing 567 grams of heroin from the trucks and pick-up van," said the police officer.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused. Police said that further actions will be taken accordingly.

( With inputs from ANI )

