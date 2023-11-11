3 houseboats gutted in Srinagar's Dal Lake

Srinagar, Nov 11 Three houseboats were gutted in a fire on Saturday in Srinagar's Dal Lake.

Officials said the three houseboats, ‘London House’, ‘Safena’ and ‘Lalla Rukh’ were gutted in the overnight blaze.

“Fire has been brought under control. Exact cause of fire is being ascertained. There has been no casualty in this incident as per reports received so far,” officials said.

Houseboats are floating palaces on the Dal and Nigeen Lakes in Srinagar city.

These are high end luxury dwellings engaged by affluent tourists and honeymooners who visit the Valley.

