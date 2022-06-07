3 IEDs in tiffin box on drone found near Pak Border in Jammu

Jammu, June 7 Three magnetic Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) packed in a tiffin box and mounted on a drone were brought down by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Kanachak area of Jammu near the International Border, officials said on Tuesday.

The three IEDs were set to three different timings.

The Border Security Force (BSF) first found the IEDs on Monday.

Police said, "Yesterday night BSF observed drone activity in the Kanachak area and fired some shots towards the drone. Immediately a police party was deployed and they followed the anti-drone SOP in the general area."

Around 11 p.m. in the Dayaran area of Kanachak, the police party observed the drone activity and fired at it again.

"The payload attached with the drone was brought down. The drone, however, could not be brought down," the police said.

"The payload contained three magnetic IEDs packed inside children's tiffin box with timers set to different timings of 3 hours, 8 hours, etc.

"The IED has been deactivated and defused through controlled explosion".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor