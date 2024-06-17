3 Independent MLAs extend unconditional support to BJP govt in Arunachal

Itanagar, June 17 All three Independent MLAs in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday extended their unconditional support to the BJP government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

BJP sources said that the Independent MLAs -- Tenzin Nyima Glow (Thrizino-Buragaon), Laisam Simai (Nampong) and Wanglam Sawin (Khonsa East) -- conveyed their decision through a letter of support to the Khandu-led government.

Later, the Chief Minister said in a post on X: “Heartfelt thanks to Independent MLAs Shri Laisam Simai Ji, Shri Wanglam Sawin Ji, and Shri Tenzin Nima Glow Ji for extending their support to the BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh.”

“Your decision, as conveyed through your letter of support, underscores your dedication to the state's development. Together, we will continue to work for the development and prosperity of Arunachal Pradesh. Thank you for your trust and support,” Khandu added.

Sawin and Simai were re-elected from their Assembly constituencies while Tenzin Nima Glow emerged victorious from the Thrizino-Buragaon Assembly seat in West Kameng district, defeating two-time BJP MLA Kumsi Sidisow by a margin of 400 votes.

In the April 19 Assembly elections, the BJP secured 46 seats -- five more than its 2019 tally -- in the 60-member Assembly.

The National People’s Party (NPP) headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma won five seats, followed by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP at three, the People’s Party of Arunachal with two, and the Congress with one seat.

Three seats were won by Independent nominees.

The NPP, the NCP, and the PPA have already announced their support to the BJP government.

The NPP and NCP are constituent partners of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the northeast chapter of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP.

