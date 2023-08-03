3 Indian space startups to launch satellites in FY24: IN-SPACe

Chennai, July 3 Three private sector satellite makers are expected to send their earth observation satellites this fiscal, according to the sectoral regulator Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

The three companies are the Chennai-based GalaxEye Space Solutions Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space and the Bengaluru-based Pixxel.

GalaxEye’s first satellite Dhrishti is expected to launch in the last quarter of 2023, said IN-SPACe.

GalaxEye plans high resolution multi payload microsatellite constellation, comprising optical and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) payloads enabling data fusion using Drishti Sensors targeting environmental, Illegal Vessel Monitoring, insurance applications and others, IN-SPACe said in a consultation paper on the status and opportunities in Indian earth observation satellite segment.

On the other hand, Dhruva Space’s hyperspectral mission launch is scheduled during the first quarter of 2024.

The sectoral regulator also said Satsure's subsidiary KaleidEO has planned a constellation of four satellites to provide images of 1 meter spatial resolution.

IN-SPACe did not specify any time for the launch of the satellites.

IN-SPACe said Pixxel has planned to launch the first commercial phase satellites in 2023 comprising six satellites covering any point on the globe every 48 hours. A

s regards approved earth observation satellite missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation in the near future are Resourcesat-Sampler 3S/3SA, Resourcesat-3 and 3A, RISAT-1B, TRISHNA (Joint ISRO-CNES,France Programme), NISAR (Joint NASA ISRO Programme), GISAT-1R and Oceansat-3A.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor