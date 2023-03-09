3 injured after fire breaks out at Market complex in Odisha

At least three people were left injured after a fire broke out at a market complex in Odisha'a Puri district, officials said on Thursday.

The fire broke out at Laxmi Market Complex in Puri, a district in Odisha.

"Three people have been injured. They have been admitted to hospital for treatment," Gokul Ranjan Das, IIC Town Police Station, Puri said.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained till the filing of the report.

Firefighting units were mobilised at the spot, said official.

"Efforts are underway to douse the blaze, " further added the official.

More details are awaited

( With inputs from ANI )

