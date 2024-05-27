3 injured in mysterious explosion in J&K's Samba

Jammu, May 27 Three people were injured in a mysterious explosion in J&K's Samba district on Monday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Madana area of Veerpur in Samba.

"The injured persons have been shifted to hospital and the area has been cordoned off to find out the exact nature of the explosion," an official said.

