3 Jaish terrorists killed in gunfight in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, Oct 5 Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in the Drach area of South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Wednesday.

This is the second encounter in Shopian in less than 12 hours. An encounter was also underway in the Moolu area of Shopian.

"Three local terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM killed in encounter at Drach Shopian. Second encounter at Moolu is in progress," Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Additional Director General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

One terrorist was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Baskuchan area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday.

