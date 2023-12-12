3 kg heroin seized, four arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 12 Punjab Police have busted a drug smuggling racket with the arrest of four persons and recovered 3 kg heroin and Rs 9 lakh from their possession, an official said on Tuesday.

The arrested members of the racket have been identified as Vikramjeet Singh, Rashpal Singh, Gourav and Sahil Kumar, all from Amritsar.

Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that apart from seizing heroin, police have also impounded their Innova car in which they were going to supply the heroin consignment.

Bhullar said following inputs, police teams under supervision of Deputy Commissioner Police (Investigation) Harpreet Singh Mander and Additional Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana conducted a special police checking in Amritsar's Gol Bagh area and arrested them when they were going to deliver the heroin consignment.

The official said that accused Rashpal Singh has already been facing two criminal pertaining to theft and the NDPS Act at Amritsar (Rural) and Tarn Taran.

Further investigations are being conducted to probe the linkages and unearth the whole network of drug suppliers, dealers and their buyers, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor