3 killed, 18 injured as bus rams into truck on Agra-Lucknow e-way

Kannauj, Jan 9 A bus rammed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Monday, killing three persons and leaving 18 others injured.

The bus fell into a ditch after hitting the truck.

The deceased comprised two women and a child, all of one family, while the condition of four of the injured passengers is said to be critical.

The deceased have ben identified as Anita, Sanjana and Devansh.

All the injured are being treated at the Tirwa medical college.

Police sources said that the accident was probably caused by dense fog which led to poor visibility.

