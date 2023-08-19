3 killed, 2 injured in Bihar road accident

Patna, Aug 18 Three persons -- all children, were killed while two others critically injured on Friday after a speeding Scorpio mowed them down in Bihar's West Champaran district, an official said.

The mishap took place at Machli Lok village in the district at around 3.30 p.m.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Mahtab Alam told IANS: "Five minor boys were moving on one motorcycle and heading towards their village when a Scorpio rammed them from behind. Two of the children died on the spot while another succumbed due to injuries in the hospital.

"The condition of the remaining two children is also critical," the police officer said.

The person driving the Scorpio fled along with the vehicle from the spot after the accident.

Alam said that police were trying to trace the vehicle and identify the driver.

The family members of the deceased were informed about the mishap.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor