3 killed, 2 injured in Bihar’s Rohtas road accident

Patna, July 1 Two persons were killed while two others sustained grievous injuries in Bihar’s Rohtas district, after a car they were travelling in, attempted to overtake a truck but ended up in a tragic mishap.

The deceased have been identified as Virendra Pandey and his wife Indra Devi, residents of Pararia village under Baghela police station, and Guddu Sah, a resident of Khudnu under Agarer police station.

The critically injured, driver and another woman, have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Virendra Pandey and Indra Devi were returning to their village from Jamuhar Medical College Sasaram after receiving treatment. Guddu Kumar, who worked as an ANM at the medical college, was also in the car.

The officers of the Mufassil police station have sent the bodies of the deceased to Sadar Hospital Sasaram for postmortem.

