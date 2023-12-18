3 killed, 3 hurt as drunk driver crashes into 6 vehicles in Thane

Thane, Dec 18 At least three persons were killed and three more injured when an inebriated driver rammed his speeding car into four other cars and two autorickshaws, here shortly before dawn on Monday, police said.

The pile-up of the seven vehicles occurred on the Badlapur-Kalyan Road around 5.30 am near the Shantinagar locality.

A heavily intoxicated car driver speeding on the road crashed into the other vehicles ahead leading to the death of three persons, two men and a woman instantly.

Three others traveling in different vehicles sustained grievous injuries and have been admitted to nearby hospitals where the condition of one was described as serious.

The local police have cleared the road of all the affected vehicles to clear a huge traffic snarl that built up there and launched a probe into the tragedy, said an official.

