3 killed, 30 injured as brick kiln chimney collapses on workers in West Bengal

Tragedy struck in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district as the chimney of a brick kiln collapsed, resulting in the loss of three lives and leaving over 30 individuals injured, according to authorities. The incident happened on Wednesday evening at Dhaltitah village in Basirhat when the brick kiln was in operation, they said.

All those injured in the accident are workers of the brick kiln. One person died while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, while two bodies were found from under the debris, a police officer said. Around 20 people are undergoing treatment at the Basirhat Hospital. Two injured persons were sent to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata as their condition was very critical, he said.

Two individuals hailing from Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, Jethuram and Rakesh Kumar, were among the unfortunate casualties in the chimney collapse incident. The third victim was identified as Hafizul Mondal, a local resident.

In response to the tragic event, a substantial police force has been mobilized to conduct ongoing rescue operations, as confirmed by an official. The exact cause behind the collapse of the chimney remains undetermined, and a thorough investigation will be conducted to ascertain the circumstances leading to this unfortunate incident.