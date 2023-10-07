3 killed, 5 injured in J&K road accident

Jammu, Oct 7 Three people were killed and five injured late last evening in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

Police said that a private vehicle went out of the driver’s control at Khellani in Doda district late last evening and dropped into a deep gorge.

“Eight occupants of the ill-fated vehicle were injured in this accident. The injured were shifted to hospital where three critically injured persons succumbed.

“Five injured are being treated at the government medical college hospital in Doda town," police said.

The tough, hilly terrain of Doda and Kishtwar districts is notorious for fatal road accidents. Traffic department officials are blaming overloading and speeding by careless drivers for these accidents.

General public is blaming the officials of the traffic department for lack of supervision to bring the unruly drivers to the book.

