3 killed, 8 hurt as speeding car runs over people sleeping on roadside in Rajasthan

Jaipur, April 26 A speeding car ran over 11 persons sleeping on the roadside at Mahwa town in Rajasthan's Dausa district, killing three persons and leaving eight others injured, the police said on Friday.

While two injured persons have been admitted to the government hospital in Mahwa, six others were referred to the SMS Hospital in Jaipur.

The accident was reported at around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday.

All the deceased and the injured belong to nomadic families who lived in a roadside slum near the Tikaram Paliwal government senior secondary school.

The probe revealed that the driver of the Hyundai Aura car (RJ29-TA-3246) ran over people sleeping on the roadside while driving at a high speed.

After the accident, the driver fled from the spot leaving the car behind, which has been taken into custody by the police.

Anurag Dhakad, in charge of the Trauma Centre at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur, said, “Six injured persons were referred from the government hospital in Mahwa. While one person named Dilip (26) has been discharged, five others have been admitted to the hospital. One patient has a head injury, while the condition of the remaining four is stable.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor