3 killed in Arunachal after heavy rains trigger landslide

As many as three persons were killed in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district in a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains, officials said on Tuesday.

Bengia Nighee, Deputy Commissioner of Kurung Kumey district toldthat, the incident occurred on April 17 night at Sulung Taping village in the district.

"We have recovered three bodies so far. Our search and rescue operation is underway. Further, one person was injured and one escaped unhurt in the incident," Bengia Nighee said.

He further said that heavy and incessant rain-triggered landslides in many places of the district and disrupted road connectivity, power supply.

"As many as 15 houses damaged alone at Koloriang area which is the headquarter of Kurung Kumey district. We are collecting damage data from other parts of the district," the official said.

( With inputs from ANI )

