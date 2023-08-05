3 killed in fresh violence in Manipur

Imphal, Aug 5 In a fresh incident of violence, three people, including an elderly man and his son, were killed in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Saturday, police said.

A police official said that suspected militants raided the Kwakta Lamkhai village and started indiscriminate firing which killed the three people on the spot.

A few people were also injured in the attack.

Unconfirmed reports said that the militants also kidnapped two villagers.

The remaining occupants of the village fled as a result of the attack.

Police with additional reinforcement have rushed to the areas and recovered the bodies.

The deceased were identified as Yumnam Pishak Meitei (67) and his son Yumnam Premkumar Meitei (39) and a neighbour Yumnam Jiten Meitei (46).

Further details of the incident are awaited.

