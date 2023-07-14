3 killed in J&K’s Kishtwar road accident

Jammu, July 14 Three people, including two labourers, were killed in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s district Kishtwar on Friday.

Officials said that a truck carrying three people was moving near the under construction Kiru Hydro-electric project when its driver lost control and the vehicle rolled down into a gorge.

“All three died on the spot. They have been identified as Badal Kumar, driver, Ashfaq Hussain and Chanjgu Ram. All the three were residents of Kishtwar. Police has registered a case in the incident,” officials said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor