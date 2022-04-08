3 killed in road accident in J&K's Udhampur

Jammu, April 8 Three persons were killed on Friday in a road accident in J&K's Udhampur district.

Police said three persons, including a woman were killed in the accident at Garani village of Udhampur district.

"The accident took place when a motorcycle moving on highway hit a divider causing injuries to all three riders.

"They all were shifted from the site of accident to Udhampur district hospital where they were declared as brought dead.

"The deceased has been identified as Shanti Devi, 40, Saleem 45, Rinku, 20, all residents of Arnas in district Reasi", police said.

