3 killed in road accident near Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 12 Three persons, including a woman, were killed in a road accident at Medchal near Hyderabad early Monday.

According to sources, the accident occurred when a motorbike came under a truck. Both the persons on the motorbike and another person crossing the road died on the spot.

The bike was trying to overtake the truck. It hit a man crossing the road and all the three were run over by the truck.

The truck carrying iron rods was coming to Hyderabad from Medchal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor