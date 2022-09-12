3 killed in road accident near Hyderabad
By IANS | Published: September 12, 2022 09:27 AM 2022-09-12T09:27:03+5:30 2022-09-12T09:40:15+5:30
Hyderabad, Sep 12 Three persons, including a woman, were killed in a road accident at Medchal near Hyderabad early Monday.
According to sources, the accident occurred when a motorbike came under a truck. Both the persons on the motorbike and another person crossing the road died on the spot.
The bike was trying to overtake the truck. It hit a man crossing the road and all the three were run over by the truck.
The truck carrying iron rods was coming to Hyderabad from Medchal.
