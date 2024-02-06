3 members of family killed in Tripura road accident

Agartala, Feb 6 In a tragic incident, three members of a family, including two women, were killed during a collision between a bike and a water tanker in southern Tripura's Gomati district on Tuesday.

The accident took place at Pitra under Udaipur subdivision in Gomati.

Police said that Dip Das, along with his mother and grandmother, was en route to their home when their bike collided head-on with a water tanker at Pitra.

Dip’s mother Moni Das died on the spot while Dip and his grandmother Purnima Das were rushed to Gomati district hospital in a critical condition and after initial medical treatment was referred to the government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital in Agartala, where both succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Police are probing the incident.

