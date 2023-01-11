3 minor boys hospitalised with stab injuries in Delhi

Three boys were hospitalised in the national capital with stab injuries after two groups of boys allegedly got into a fight over posting abusive comments on social media, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Two separate FIRs under Sections 307/34 of the Indian Penal Code were registered at the Jahangirpuri Police Station and a total of eight persons (mostly minor boys) have been apprehended.

Police said they had received a PCR call around 6.45 pm on Tuesday evening about a fight at K-block area of Jahangirpuri.

After rushing to the site, the police said they found the three boys lying bleeding and took them to a hospital.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR in this case under attempt to murder, on the complaints of both groups.

Further investigation is in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

