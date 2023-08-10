3 more held over youth's murder in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 10 Delhi Police have apprehended three more people in connection with the murder of a youth in Rajouri Garden earlier this week, an official said on Thursday.

Md Kaif was stabbed by a group of individuals following an altercation outside the City Square Mall on Tuesday. He succumbed to his injuries the following day while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

"On investigation, the police found the involvement of four people in the crime. In addition to one of the accused who has already been already arrested, the three others -- Hemant, Manoj and a juvenile -- have also been apprehended," said the official.

According to the police, Kaif was beaten and stabbed by the main accused Sohil, who was arrested on Wednesday morning,

A case of 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was registered.

