3 MP villages selected for DOT's project '5G Intelligent Village'

Bhopal, June 19 The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced a proposal for '5G Intelligent Village' showcasing the advantages of 5G connectivity, for which it has selected 10 villages from different states.

Out of these, three villages are from Madhya Pradesh -- Raosar, Aari, and Banskhedi -- which come under the Guna Lok Sabha constituency represented by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

This news came 10 days after Scindia assumed charge as the Union Minister of Communications.

Scindia, who contested his sixth Lok Sabha elections this year, but the first on a BJP ticket, from his family bastion Guna, won against Congress' Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav by a margin of more than 5 lakh votes.

According to the Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) official statement, the '5G Intelligent Village' initiative aims to enable effective utilisation of Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication (URLLC) and massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) aspects of 5G in selected villages.

"Proposals can also include plans for establishing 5G connectivity in areas without the existing coverage. This initiative aims to unite telecom service providers, sensor manufacturers, CCTV suppliers, and IoT providers on a single platform to explore and exploit the potential advantages of 5G, serving as a hub for research and development in this field," it said.

The DoT has invited participants from industry, small businesses, startups, academia, and government departments involved in technology design, development, and commercialisation of telecom products and solutions.

