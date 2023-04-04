3 of family found dead, police suspect man died by suicide after killing wife, mentally ill son in Kerala

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 4 : A family of three was found dead at their house in Cheppanam, a locality in Kerala's Kochi, on Tuesday morning. The deceased were identified as Myan, a lottery seller, his wife Sarojini, and his son Manoj.

According to the police, it is suspected that Myan ended his life after killing his wife and son who was said to be mentally ill. The incident happened around 2:30 AM and as per preliminary findings of the police, Sarojini and Manoj were hacked and stoned to death.

On receiving information, Panangad police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. As per the locals, the family was undergoing a financial crunch. Sarojini use to work as a maid while Myan was a lottery seller.

"The incident took place after 2:30 am today. Till then there was some loud talking in the house. Their son was mentally ill and was under treatment for some time. During morning hours, we realised about the incident and later called the police," said a neighbour.

