3 persons held in connection with rape of minor in Andhra's Kurnool

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 7 : Three persons were arrested at Adoni in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl, said police on Tuesday.

According to the police, among the arrested persons, one person allegedly raped her while the other two helped him in this crime.

The arrested persons have been identified as Veranna, Veresh and Laxman.

"A minor girl has been lured and raped by a person, and two others helped him. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. Three accused have been sent to judicial custody," Sivanarayana Swami, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Adoni said.

The police officer said that those who help anyone in this sort of crime will be as guilty as the one who does the crime.

"Force of the law will come against them as severely as the actual doer of the crime," Sivanarayana Swami said.

The police further said that the minor girl was allegedly raped on May 31 by the accused Veranna and he was helped by Veresh and Laxman.

