3 Punjab museums to be closed for visitors till July 31 for maintenance work

Chandigarh, July 24 The museums in Punjab -- Virasat-e-Khalsa in Anandpur Sahib, Dastan-e-Shahadat in Chamkaur Sahib, and the Golden Temple Plaza in Amritsar, under the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs -- will be closed for visitors till July 31 for half-yearly maintenance work.

An official spokesperson of the department said on Monday that the museums are kept closed for visitors every year during the last week of January and July.

This closure allows necessary repair and maintenance works to be conducted, which cannot be carried out during the continuous movement of visitors in the galleries of the museums.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor