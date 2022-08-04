3 rob jewellery shop at gunpoint in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 4 Three unidentified armed miscreants robbed a jewellery shop at gunpoint in broad daylight and decamped with jewellery and cash on Thursday afternoon.

The jeweller was alone when the robbers barged into his shop and committed the crime.

However, footage of the robbery was recorded through a camera installed in the shop. The Police are trying to identify the robbers with the help of CCTV footage.

According to the police, the looted shop named R.K Jewellers is located at Sheetla Mata Road under Sector-5 police station of Gurugram.

"On Thursday afternoon around 3.15 p.m., three persons with pistol and knife entered the shop and looted jewellery and cash. They did not ask anything and just collected jewellery, put them in a bag and then fled the spot," Rishi Soni, the shop owner told reporters.

The victim said the looted amount and jewellery are yet to be counted.

Soon after receiving information of the incident, Police teams rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. They recorded the victim's statement.

The police said that the robbers probably parked their vehicle near the market and then targeted the shopkeeper upon finding him alone.

"A case of robbery has been registered against unidentified persons at Sector-5 police station. The investigation team is on their task to identify the criminals," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

