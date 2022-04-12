3 schools shut in Noida, Ghaziabad as 18 students test Covid positive

Noida/Ghaziabad, April 12 As many as 18 students studying in three private schools here in two Uttar Pradesh cities tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the administration to shut the schools for three days.

Of the three schools, two are in Ghaziabad and one in Noida.

The school will remain closed from April 11-13 as a precautionary measure. However, the online mode of classes will continue for the next three days.

The state government had ordered the schools to resume physical classes from February 14. Gradually most of the schools, first for higher classes then ultimately for all classes were reopened in the city.

The country has seen a sharp decline in the cases of Covid-19 in the past few weeks with the latest single-day tally of infection plummeting to 796 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Noida is currently having 54 active cases while the neighbouring Ghaziabad's active case tally rose to 28 after two new cases.

