3 soldiers injured in Kashmir blast

Srinagar, June 2 Three soldiers were injured in an explosion in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, police said.

"A blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, Shopian. Three soldiers injured and shifted to Hospital. Nature and source (due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) being investigated and will be shared," J&K Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

