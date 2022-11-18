3 soldiers killed in avalanche in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Nov 18 Three soldiers were killed in a avalanche in J&K's Kupwara district on Friday, police said.

Police said that three personnel of 56 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) died as the avalanche hit the Almorah post of Machil sector in Kupwara.

"The bodies have been brought to Military Hospital Drugmulla. Further details are awaited," a police official said.

