3 students injured during school excursion trip, in Karnataka after car collides with bus

On Thursday, Haveri district in Karnataka a major accident took place. as per the reports At least 4 people, including 3 students and a driver, were critically injured after a speeding car collided with a school bus.

A KSRTC bus, carrying students on a school trip, overturned after a collision near Bevinahalli Cross in Savanur Taluk of Haveri district. The bus driver, identified as Malappa Hosur, suffered a fractured spine, according to officials. Three students—Vivya Sajjanagudda, Savitharavi Reddy, and Guruna Gowda—sustained serious injuries and are students of Raichur District Lingasura Taluq Senior Primary School in Sajjalagudda, as confirmed by officials.

The KSRTC government bus, owned by Northeast Karnataka Transport Corporation, had a total of 53 students and 6 teachers on board. The students were on an excursion trip to Gotagodi Rock Garden when the accident occurred.

Upon receiving news of the incident, a police team promptly arrived at the scene and transported the injured students to Savanur Taluk Hospital. Subsequently, the critically injured bus driver and students were shifted to Hubli Kims Hospital, according to officials.