3 teenagers swept away in Yamuna in Delhi, still missing

New Delhi, July 30 Three teenagers, who were swept away in the Yamuna river in north Delhi's Alipur, have not been found despite several hours of rescue operations, officials said on Sunday.

The teenagers were identified as Rishu, 14, Shivam,13, and Rupesh, 13, all students of same school.

According to the information, on Saturday afternoon, five children from Singh village on the outskirts of the village went to bathe in the Yamuna river, but three were swept away by the strong current.

The two, who managed to reach the riverbank, returned to their respective homes without informing anyone about the tragic incident.

"The families of the missing children searched the entire neighborhood, but when there was no news of their wards, they decided to approach the police," said a police officer.

Later, their families learned about the bathing excursion and it was at around 10 a.m., the Boat Club and Fire Service divers were called, and a rescue operation was launched.

However, despite several hours of rescue efforts, the the three missing children have not been located yet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor