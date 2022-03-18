3 Tripura teens drown in rivulet after Holi celebrations

Agartala, March 18 Three teenagers, aged 13 to 16 and belonging to Border Security Force families, on Friday drowned in a "chara" (small stream) at Ambasa in northern Tripura, police said.

A police official said that the three kids, after celebrating Holi, went to bathe in the "charaa and subsequently became unconscious.

The children were immediately brought to the government hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. Parents of all three boys are personnel of 138 Battalion BSF, headquarters of which is in Ambasa in Dhalai district.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has expressed his deep shock over this tragic incident.

