3 village volunteers injured in exchange of fire in different Manipur districts

Imphal, April 12 After a lull, incidents of armed clashes were again reported in different districts in Manipur on Friday, leaving three village volunteers injured, police said.

A police official said that heavy exchange of fire between different armed groups was reported at the peripheral areas of Heirok of Thoubal and Tengnoupal districts, and also along Pallel of Kakching and Tengnoupal districts.

The three injured were shifted to the hospital.

After the firing exchange in Heirok, an irate group of village volunteers, along with a large number of villagers, retaliated against the rival ethnic group. Some angry armed attackers also burnt down a sawmill.

Combined teams of security forces including Manipur Police, and commandos rushed to the mountainous areas and three attackers were apprehended and arms and some ammunition seized from them.

Tension prevailed in Kakching, Tengnoupal, Thoubal, and Tengnoupal districts. Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor