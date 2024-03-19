3 wagons of goods train carrying military equipment derail in Bihar's West Champaran

Patna, March 19 Three wagons of a special goods train, carrying military equipment and some army personnel, derailed near Bagaha railway station in Bihar's West Champaran district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The train was on its way from Rajasthan to West Bengal when the accident occurred at railway crossing number 50C of the Gorakhpur-Bettiah rail section, near Bagaha railway station.

The train split into two parts as the three wagons derailed. The army personnel on the train escaped unhurt.

Following the derailment, some of the trains on this route were stopped at different stations. Repairing of the tracks was underway.

