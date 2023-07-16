3 women fish vendors crushed to death in Puducherry

Puducherry, July 16 Three women fish vendors lost their lives when a speeding car mowed them down in Kilputhupattu near Kottakapuram in Puducherry in the wee hours on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Lakshmi (48), Govindammal (47) and Gengammal(45) were residents of Pudukuppam.

Police said that six women vendors were waiting at a bus stop to board a bus when a speeding car going to Puducherry from Chennai mowed them.

Of the six women, three died on the spot while three others, Hemala, Prema and Nayagam were admitted to Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences(PIMS).

G. Vignesharan (22) of Kakkan Colony in Nungambakkam, Chennai was taken into custody for rash and negligent driving leading to the accident.

Four others, who were traveling in the car, sustained minor injuries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor