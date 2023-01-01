3-year-old girl killed, 10 injured in TN road accident
By IANS | Published: January 1, 2023 07:57 PM2023-01-01T19:57:02+5:302023-01-01T20:20:15+5:30
Chennai, Jan 1 A three-year-old girl was killed and ten others were injured in a road accident at Tamil Nadu's Erode on Sunday, officials said.
The accident occurred when the driver of the vehicle, carrying a group who had gone on a pilgrimage to Melmaruvathur, lost control, while negotiating a turn, and hit a roadside tree.
Sources said that the girl's parents were also seriously injured and the vehicle was totally damaged. Police have registered a case and begun investigations.
