30 citizens from diverse backgrounds join BJP as part of party’s membership drive

New Delhi, Sep 30 Thirty citizens with distinguished achievements in their respective professions joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, as part of its ongoing membership drive.

The programme to induct 30 citizens from diverse backgrounds was held at Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's residence in the capital. These individuals come from diverse sectors including healthcare, industry, environment, and non-governmental organisations.

The newly inducted members spoke to the media after taking party membership and commended the work done by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the past decade. They spoke highly of the achievements and transformational changes that the country saw in the past decade, particularly in infrastructure development and economic growth.

A couple of them emphasised on how the country has progressed from a fragile economy in 2014 to being ranked among the top five economies in the world and is now on course to become the 3rd largest economy soon.

They expressed deep faith in the Prime Minister's vision for the nation and also pledged their support in nation-building and contribution towards the realisation of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri welcomed the new members and said that their experience and commitment would further strengthen the party's efforts to shape the country's future.

Notably, this is not the first time that eminent and distinguished citizens have been inducted into the BJP fold.

Earlier this month, a couple of retired ambassadors, Army veterans, and former revenue service officers totalling about 19 took up the BJP membership.

The new members included former ambassadors, civil servants, a former member of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), ex-Lt Generals, Major Generals, the former Vice Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, the former Chancellor of Maulana Azad University, former CMDs of Maharatna PSUs and prominent academicians.

