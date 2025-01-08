30 mythology-inspired arch gates to offer 'Devlok' experience for devotees at Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 8 Prayagraj, believed to be the king of pilgrimages, is ready to welcome the devotees and pilgrims for the Mahakumbh 2025, from across the globe. Preparations have been made to roll out a red carpet for them when they enter the holy town. The devotees will be greeted by 14 Ratnas from Samudra Manthan, when they visit Mahakumbh Nagar for taking a ‘holy snan’.

The striking ‘Damru’ of Shiv Shambhu, along with the majestic Kachhapa, Samudra Manthan, and Nandi gates, will enhance the spiritual atmosphere. In total, 30 mythological arch gates have been erected in Mahakumbh Nagar, offering devotees an immersive 'Devlok' experience.

Elaborate preparations and special arrangements are being made for making Mahakumbh, the most majestic and spiritually elevating celebration for the Sanatan Dharma. Preparations are underway to create a surreal spiritual atmosphere, making visitors feel as though they have entered a divine realm.

To achieve this, 30 uniquely crafted arches, inspired by mythological themes, have been constructed with great dedication. Talented artisans from various parts of Uttar Pradesh have worked tirelessly with full enthusiasm to bring these majestic structures to life.

Upon entering Mahakumbh Nagar, devotees will witness a stunning display of mythological events. The 14 gems from the Samudra Manthan, including Airavat, Kamdhenu Cow, Kaustubh Mani, Kalpavriksha, Rambha Apsara, Mahalakshmi, Moon, Sharang Bow, Conch, Dhanvantari, and Amrit, will welcome the pilgrims in the form of well-adorned gates.

A major attraction will be the colossal Nandi Gate and a giant Damru of Bhole Bhandari, measuring an impressive 100 feet in length and over 50 feet in height. A large team of artisans is currently giving finishing touches to this masterpiece.

Additionally, 30 other specially crafted arch gates, including the Samudra Manthan and Kachhapa gates, continue to reflect rich mythological symbolism, adding to the divine aura of the event.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has envisioned to present the Mahakumbh as a global spiritual marvel, setting an example for the entire world.

As preparations advance for this mega event, the entire area of Mahakumbh Nagar has started resonating with the sounds of positive energy and Vedic chants, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor