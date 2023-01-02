300 unnamed advocates booked for blocking traffic for 9 hrs in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jan 2 Nearly 300 unidentified advocates have been booked for blocking the highway and attempting to lay siege to the police station for over nine hours.

The Mohanlalganj police said on Monday that the lawyers were protesting the incident in which two sub inspectors had detained an advocate and allegedly misbehaved with him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South, Rahul Raj, said that unidentified advocates have been booked under the charges of rioting, punishment for wrongful restraint, breach of peace and other relevant charges.

"I have removed the two sub-inspectors from the Mohanlalganj police station to Gomti Nagar who were accused of detaining the advocate," said the DCP.

Commuters along with ambulances remained stuck on the road for several hours.

Senior officials reached the scene and counselled the agitated group of advocates who were demanding immediate suspension of the sub inspector and action against the ACP.

The protest took place after a bike collided with the car of an advocate when he was returning home. One of the bike riders suffered injuries and the villagers surrounded the car. They informed the police.

A team reached the scene and the advocate was taken to the police station.

Soon the lawyers assembled and started the protest in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday which led to massive traffic jams on the highway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor