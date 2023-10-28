3,000 displaced families in Manipur shifted to newly constructed prefabricated houses: CM

Imphal, Oct 28 Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that around 3,000 families had been relocated from the relief camps to newly constructed prefabricated houses.

Addressing a function, the Chief Minister said that the Central government would provide financial assistance for construction of new houses for those whose houses had been burnt down during the ethnic violence.

The financial assistance from the Centre would be given in two to three installments, the Chief Minister said, adding that the government had started taking up the process for the same.

Distributing financial benefits under the Special Scheme for Education of Children at Relief Camps for Labour Card Holders, Singh said that many displaced people whose houses had not been burnt down but fled their homes out of fear in the early days of the conflict, have now returned to their original places of settlement.

He said that experts from departments like agriculture, horticulture, industries and others had been made to interact and assist the displaced people, so that the latter could take up suitable activities for earning their livelihood.

The Chief Minister handed over restructured labour cards and financial assistance of Rs 5,000 under the scheme to the labour card holders staying in different relief camps. He said that many people had been facing hardship due to the present conflict in the state and the present conflict is like a wake-up call for the people of Manipur.

The Chief Minister said that the government would start providing blankets to relief camps very soon, as winter season is arriving.

Stating that around 2,500 personnel of security forces have been provided for safeguarding farmers while taking up agricultural activities, he said that compensation would be provided to those farmers, whose agricultural land could not be cultivated due to the present conflict.

The Union Home Ministry has sanctioned an amount of Rs 38.6 crore for providing financial support to the farmers.

The Chief Minister said that 98 per cent of students staying at relief camps set up at valley areas had been admitted to nearest schools.

However, it is less for students staying at relief camps set up at Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts.

The Chief Minister further assured that the government has been putting all possible efforts to aid the affected people.

