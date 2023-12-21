30th Imphal Book Fair, held amid Manipur unrest, extended on public demand

Imphal, Dec 21 The 30th Imphal Book Fair, which was supposed to conclude on Thursday, was extended by another three days on public demand, indicating the resilience in the face of adversity due to the prevailing situation.

Despite the current conflict and numerous logistical challenges, this literary annual event managed to ignite the spark of knowledge and enthusiasm among book lovers and attendees.

Officials said that the week-long Imphal Book Fair, which started on December 15, would now end on December 24.

Hosted jointly by the State Central Library and the Department of Art and Culture in collaboration with the Kolkata-based Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation, the event, despite encountering several hurdles, from a change in venue to a reduced number of participating book sellers and firms, yet, defied the odds by drawing a significant crowd, particularly students from various parts of Manipur.

Lauding the organisers of the fair, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, on his Facebook page, appealed to the youths of the state to explore the book fair.

"Book fair not only instills reading habits to the youths, but also provides the readers with an opportunity to interact with authors and publishers of books, etc.

“Before it ends on December 24, I urge all to visit the Imphal Book Fair organised by the State Central Library Imphal under the aegis of Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation (RRLF), Ministry of Culture at the State Central Library & Manipur Archives campus at Keishampat."

"Celebrate the joy of reading and embrace the knowledge waiting to be discovered."

Rajkumari Urmila Devi, Chief Librarian of the State Central Library, highlighted the evolving landscape of libraries in Manipur, acknowledging the recent dip in their influence but expressing unwavering optimism about a swift revival.

She emphasised the pivotal role played by the Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation in nurturing these libraries, despite a recent pause in financial aid due to funding constraints.

Reflecting on the library’s journey from controversy to aspirations of becoming a model institution, Urmila Devi prioritised transparency and modernisation. Her vision involves enhancing infrastructure, integrating modern technology, and ensuring greater accountability before her tenure concludes in 2026.

Renowned author Saratchand Thiyam emphasized the importance of book fairs as beacons of knowledge during troubled times. He reiterated that the Imphal Book Fair isn’t merely a gathering for bibliophiles but a social hub where readers engage with authors and publishers, fostering a unique sense of community.

While acknowledging the rise of e-books and digital libraries, Thiyam passionately defended the irreplaceable allure of physical books and the joy of storytelling from their original pages.

Ramesh Tiwari, a regular participant from Kolkata-based Book Line, expressed regret for missing this year’s fair due to unforeseen circumstances. His poignant recollections of dedicated book lovers traveling considerable distances to acquire cherished reads highlighted the unique fervour of the Imphal Book Fair.

The Imphal Book Fair, though faced with challenges, continues to serve as a cultural cornerstone, uniting communities through the love of literature. As it evolves, embracing modernity while cherishing tradition, the fair remains a testament to the unwavering spirit of resilience and intellectual nourishment amidst adversity.

