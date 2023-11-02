31 out of 38 re-contesting MLAs' assets in Mizoram increased from 3% to 209% in 5 years: Report

New Delhi, Nov 2 Out of the 38 re-contesting MLAs in Mizoram, the assets of 31 MLAs have increased from three per cent to 209 per cent, a report claimed on Thursday.

The report was published by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Mizoram Election Watch which analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 38 re-contesting MLAs in the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023.

"Out of the 38 re-contesting MLAs, assets of 31 MLAs (82 per cent) have increased ranging from 3 per cent to 209 per cent and assets of seven MLAs (18 per cent) have decreased ranging from 12 per cent to 48 per cent," it said.

The report said that the average assets of these 38 re-contesting MLAs fielded by various parties including independents in 2018 was Rs 4.90 crore.

"The average assets of these 38 re-contesting MLAs in 2023 is Rs 5.34 crore," it said.

The report said the average asset growth for these 38 re-contesting MLAs, between the Mizoram Assembly Elections of 2018 and 2023 is Rs 43.36 lakh.

"Average percentage growth in assets for these 38 re-contesting MLAs is nine per cent," the report stated.

The report said that Dr. R. Lalthangliana of MNF from South Tuipui (ST) constituency has declared the maximum increase in assets with an increase of Rs 6.41 crore.

His wealth in 2018 was Rs 7.49 crore , which has increased to Rs 13.90 crore in 2023, the report said.

The assets of Lalchhuanthanga of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) from Aizawl South-II (ST) constituency have increased by Rs 3.89 crores, from Rs 12.94 crore in 2018 to Rs 16.84 crore in 2023.

It also pointed out that assets of H. Biakzaua of MNF from Lawngtlai East (ST) constituency have risen by Rs 2.73 crore, from Rs 1.78 crore in 2018 to Rs 4.52 crore in 2023.

The report said that the average assets of the re-contesting 26 MLAs of the ruling MNF have increased by 8.1 per cent from Rs 5.09 crore to Rs 5.5 crore.

It said that the average increase in assets of the re-contesting 6 MLAs of ZPM increased by 30.6 per cent from Rs 3.88 crore to Rs 5.08 crore.

Similarly, the average decrease in assets of the re-contesting four Congress MLAs is from Rs 6.08 crore to Rs 5.08 crore.

Polling for the 40 member assembly is scheduled on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

